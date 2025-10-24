Virtus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $31.9…

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $31.9 million.

The Hartford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $4.65 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $6.69 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.71 per share.

The asset management company posted revenue of $216.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $196.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRTS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRTS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.