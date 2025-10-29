Virtu Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $77.6 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $77.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.05 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The high-speed trading company posted revenue of $824.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $467 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $420.1 million.

