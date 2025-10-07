Village Super Market: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Village Super Market Inc. (VLGEA) on Tuesday reported net income of $15.5…

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Village Super Market Inc. (VLGEA) on Tuesday reported net income of $15.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Springfield, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.05 per share.

The supermarket chain posted revenue of $599.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $56.4 million, or $3.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.32 billion.

