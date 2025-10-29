Viav Solutions: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $21.4 million…

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $21.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 15 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The communications equipment company posted revenue of $299.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $294.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Viav Solutions expects its per-share earnings to range from 18 cents to 20 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $360 million to $370 million for the fiscal second quarter.

