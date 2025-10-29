Verizon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $4.95 billion.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $4.95 billion.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.21 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The largest U.S. cellphone carrier posted revenue of $33.82 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $34.18 billion.

