Verisk: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $225.5 million.

The Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.61 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.72 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.69 per share.

The insurance data provider posted revenue of $768.3 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $774.7 million.

Verisk expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.05 billion to $3.08 billion.

