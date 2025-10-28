Veralto: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Veralto Corp. (VLTO) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $239 million. On…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Veralto Corp. (VLTO) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $239 million.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 95 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 99 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The water and product quality services provider posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in December, Veralto expects its per-share earnings to range from 95 cents to 98 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.82 to $3.85 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VLTO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VLTO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.