Varonis: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $29.9 million in its third quarter.

The Miami-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The data-management software company posted revenue of $161.6 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $166.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Varonis expects its per-share earnings to range from 2 cents to 4 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $165 million to $171 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Varonis expects full-year earnings in the range of 12 cents to 13 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $615.2 million to $621.2 million.

