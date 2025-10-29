Vanda: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $22.6 million in its…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $22.6 million in its third quarter.

The Washington-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $56.3 million in the period.

Vanda expects full-year revenue in the range of $210 million to $230 million.

