Valmont: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $99 million.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of $4.98 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.64 per share.

The infrastructure equipment maker posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

Valmont expects full-year earnings in the range of $18.70 to $19.50 per share, with revenue expected to be $4.1 billion.

