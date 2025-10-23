Valley National: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Valley National Bancorp (VLY) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $163.4 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Valley National Bancorp (VLY) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $163.4 million.

The New York-based bank said it had earnings of 28 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The holding company for Valley National Bank posted revenue of $891.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $512.4 million, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $513.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VLY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VLY

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.