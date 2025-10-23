Valero Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $1.1 billion.…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $1.1 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had net income of $3.53. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.66 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.95 per share.

The oil refiner posted revenue of $32.17 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $29.77 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VLO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VLO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.