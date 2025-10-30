Utz Brands: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HANOVER, Pa. (AP) — HANOVER, Pa. (AP) — Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.7 million…

HANOVER, Pa. (AP) — Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hanover, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 23 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $377.8 million in the period.

