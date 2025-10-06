Use Storytelling to Make a Med School Application and Interview Stand Out

A story can make a lasting impression during the medical school admissions process — but not always a good one…

A story can make a lasting impression during the medical school admissions process — but not always a good one if it doesn’t show resiliency, self-reflection and gratitude.

Sincere self-reflection can help med school hopefuls. Nothing makes a lasting impression the way a story does. A story can illustrate authenticity and resilience in remarkable ways. As a medical school applicant, you will need to decide if storytelling is a good tool for you.

Real stories of substance may not be possible for every candidate because life experiences vary. If you’re having difficulty thinking of a meaningful story, try sincere self-reflection to generate ideas.

Examples of Good Stories

A young woman who had gone through alcohol rehabilitation a few years earlier wrote about her stubborn responses and denial when loved ones first suggested she go to detox. Over time, she had suffered accidents, poor grades and the loss of friendships.

She began to recognize these events were consequences of drinking, and her dream of becoming a doctor was quickly fading. She finally agreed to enter rehabilitation and that is where her life began to turn around. She met others with the same problem who welcomed her into the group and encouraged her to make the changes to get back on track.

Her honesty and improved academic performance convinced med school application screeners to give her an interview. Letter-writers confirmed her determined effort, maturity and integrity. As a result, many schools selected her for an interview and she reached her dream.

She learned that before she could help others as a doctor, she had to get her own house in order first. Her honesty was refreshing. She will do a lot of good in the world.

One applicant with a below-average GPA admitted he had “majored in fraternity” early in his undergraduate career. He had done things he was not proud of and it showed in his grades. Then he met someone who turned his life around. He rediscovered his own sense of self and the person he knew he wanted to become.

From that point, he had to hustle to get the grades and test scores he needed to be accepted into medical school. He learned to identify problems in himself and find solutions when there was conflict. He turned out to be an amazing leader both in his class and now in a hospital environment.

One resilient student told a story about his journey as the only child of two immigrant parents who both worked very long hours. The student had to walk home from school alone and found himself physically bullied by a gang. It was bad enough feeling friendless at school, but the bullying made him fear for his life.

A teacher sensed he was in trouble and began personally mentoring him, connecting him to after-school activities like sports teams and art classes, where he found safety and friends. He was extremely grateful to his teachers and others who supported him along the way. He learned to stand up for himself and others, and taught peers how to do the same.

One young woman had been abused by a parent and was placed in custody of her grandparents during elementary school. They believed in her and she found teachers who also saw her potential. Those teachers helped the impoverished child get to college and find scholarships and part-time jobs to become independent.

She began to believe she could be successful and wanted to help children with mental health concerns. Following her dreams and expressing gratitude, she was highly successful in meeting her goals.

These last two stories could have ended differently. For example, many who are bullied can turn into bullies or they might try to hide from others. Some who are abused also try to avoid peers, fear negative labels and find it hard to trust others.

Demonstrate Humility and Gratitude

If the applicant writes about how they improved themselves with support along the way, they are showing emotional growth. Describing how gratitude has led them to see joy in life and created a desire to help others is a compelling story.

Another applicant shared a humbling experience with a dying person at a hospice where he volunteered. The applicant had been feeling sorry for himself because he wasn’t getting into the classes he wanted and was getting a B for a final grade. He was also feeling anxious about a potential romantic date, whether he would be elected to a position in a campus group and which day he would arrive home for the holidays.

While the dying patient was saying final goodbyes to loved ones, the applicant realized that his problems were trivial. He put aside his issues and let family members know how much they meant to him and how grateful he was for the life he had been given.

Some stories show how the student appreciated small things and found ways to pull together supports and resources to help others and themselves in the process. Fighting discouragement, looking for the silver lining and making lemonade out of lemons shows a student can handle hardships and move forward. In other words, when the odds were stacked against them, how did they push through and find the light at the end of the tunnel?

Beware, however, that certain stories can backfire. For example, bragging about online gaming victories may not be a good choice. The applicant may cherish those wins but others may not, particularly if they seem excessively important.

One applicant shared with me how many different games he had going on at one time and his ability to get others to join. Today, when I hear advertisements for fantasy football, I remember him. I think his screeners thought he might have a gaming addiction and did not want to invite him for an interview. It also didn’t help that he had spent little time caring for others.

Most great stories inspire us to be a better person. Someone who has the ability to soul search and come out on the other side of chaos, tragedy and problems of their own making has the material to weave a sincere story.

In my experience, most of the people with good stories have ended up as exceptional physician leaders. They knew how to take little or nothing and make it into something very special. They understood gratitude, how to help others and how to keep improving themselves.

One last story I will tell is about the son of a single mother. He was one of seven children when the father left. The mother took multiple jobs and returned to live with her mother as she tried to keep the family together. The young man had moved through five schools when he finally got to stay in the same school for his entire high school.

He found teachers who motivated him and his mother insisted he go to college since she never had the opportunity, even though he had been offered a factory job after working there during the summer. The student was successful in his college’s honors program and working as a resident adviser.

He knew he made it to medical school with support from his mother and many teachers. His gratitude continued to shine through his behavior and how he led his life from primary care doctor to head of a medical center.

Consider your own growth experiences, or ask your family and close friends to share their impressions of your resiliency, authenticity and compassion. Where or from whom have you found gratitude in your life? With that in mind, you may come up with a seed to start your own story.

