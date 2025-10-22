USANA Health: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA) on Wednesday reported a loss…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.5 million in its third quarter.

The Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 15 cents per share.

The nutritional supplement maker posted revenue of $213.7 million in the period.

USANA Health expects full-year earnings to be $1.73 per share, with revenue expected to be $920 million.

