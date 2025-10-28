UPS: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.31 billion.…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.31 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.55. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.74 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.31 per share.

The package delivery service posted revenue of $21.42 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.84 billion.

