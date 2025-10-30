Upbound Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Upbound Group, Inc. (UPBD) on Thursday reported earnings of $13.2 million in…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Upbound Group, Inc. (UPBD) on Thursday reported earnings of $13.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $1 per share.

The company that leases furniture and appliances with an option to buy posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.14 billion.

Upbound Group expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.05 to $4.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.6 billion to $4.75 billion.

