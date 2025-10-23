Universal Insurance: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) on Thursday reported earnings of…

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) on Thursday reported earnings of $39.8 million in its third quarter.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.38 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $1.36 per share.

The property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $401 million in the period.

