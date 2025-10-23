Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Universal Insurance: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Universal Insurance: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 23, 2025, 4:37 PM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) on Thursday reported earnings of $39.8 million in its third quarter.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.38 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $1.36 per share.

The property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $401 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UVE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UVE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up