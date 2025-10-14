Unity Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CLINTON, N.J. (AP) — CLINTON, N.J. (AP) — Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) on Tuesday reported net income of $14.4 million…

CLINTON, N.J. (AP) — CLINTON, N.J. (AP) — Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) on Tuesday reported net income of $14.4 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Clinton, New Jersey, said it had earnings of $1.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.33 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $47.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $32.8 million, which beat Street forecasts.

