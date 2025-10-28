UnitedHealth: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $2.35 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of $2.59. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $2.92 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.75 per share.

The largest U.S. health insurer posted revenue of $113.16 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $113.36 billion.

UnitedHealth expects full-year earnings to be $16.25 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.