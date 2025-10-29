United Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income…

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $338.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $7.16.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.89 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $799.5 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $817.8 million.

