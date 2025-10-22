United Rentals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — United Rentals Inc. (URI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $701 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $10.91. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $11.70 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $12.49 per share.

The equipment rental company posted revenue of $4.23 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.16 billion.

United Rentals expects full-year revenue in the range of $16 billion to $16.2 billion.

