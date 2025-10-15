United: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $949 million. On…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $949 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $2.90. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.78 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.64 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $15.23 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.3 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, United expects its per-share earnings to range from $3 to $3.50.

