Union Pacific: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.79 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of $3.01. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $3.08 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.99 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $6.24 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.23 billion.

