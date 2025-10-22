UniFirst: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — UniFirst Corp. (UNF) on Wednesday reported profit of $41 million in its…

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — UniFirst Corp. (UNF) on Wednesday reported profit of $41 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $2.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.28 per share.

The uniform provider posted revenue of $614.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $148.3 million, or $7.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.43 billion.

UniFirst expects full-year earnings to be $6.58 to $6.98 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.48 billion to $2.5 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNF

