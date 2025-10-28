UMB: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $188.3 million.

The bank, based in Kansas City, Missouri, said it had earnings of $2.36 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.70 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.48 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $686.7 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $659.3 million.

