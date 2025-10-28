Ultra Clean: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.9…

HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.9 million in its third quarter.

The Hayward, California-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The chipmaking equipment services company posted revenue of $510 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Ultra Clean expects its per-share earnings to range from 11 cents to 31 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $480 million to $530 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UCTT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UCTT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.