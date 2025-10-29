UFP Industries: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income…

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $75.3 million.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $1.29 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.

The wood and materials provider for the construction industry posted revenue of $1.56 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.61 billion.

