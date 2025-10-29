UBS: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — UBS AG (UBS) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.48 billion in its third…

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — UBS AG (UBS) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.48 billion in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Zurich, said it had earnings of 76 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $17.69 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $12.76 billion, which beat Street forecasts.

