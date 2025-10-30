Twilio: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twilio Inc.A (TWLO) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $37.2 million.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twilio Inc.A (TWLO) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $37.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.25 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.3 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.25 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Twilio expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.17 to $1.22.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

