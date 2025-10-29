TTM: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income…

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $53.1 million.

The Santa Ana, California-based company said it had profit of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 67 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The printed circuit board maker posted revenue of $752.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $712.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, TTM expects its per-share earnings to range from 64 cents to 70 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $730 million to $770 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

