TrustCo: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 21, 2025, 5:23 PM

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — GLENVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — TrustCo Bank Corp. NY (TRST) on Tuesday reported net income of $16.3 million in its third quarter.

The Glenville, New York-based bank said it had earnings of 86 cents per share.

The holding company for Trustco Bank posted revenue of $70.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $47.8 million, topping Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRST

