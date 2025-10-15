Triumph Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Triumph Financial, Inc. (TFIN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $1.7 million in its third…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Triumph Financial, Inc. (TFIN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $1.7 million in its third quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $130.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $109.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TFIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TFIN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.