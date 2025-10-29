TriNet: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $34 million.…

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $34 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin, California-based company said it had profit of 70 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.11 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The human resources services outsourcing company posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $289 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $266.8 million.

TriNet expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.25 to $4.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.95 billion to $5.14 billion.

