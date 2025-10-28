TriMas: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — TriMas Corp. (TRS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $9.3…

On a per-share basis, the Bloomfield Hills, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 61 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The maker of packaging materials, aerospace components and other engineered parts posted revenue of $269.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $261.4 million.

TriMas expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.02 to $2.12 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRS

