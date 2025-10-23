Tri Pointe: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) on Thursday reported profit of…

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) on Thursday reported profit of $56.1 million in its third quarter.

The Incline Village, Nevada-based company said it had net income of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 71 cents per share.

The home builder posted revenue of $836.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $817.3 million, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $792.5 million.

