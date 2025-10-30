Tree.com: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tree.com Inc. (TREE) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $10.2 million. The…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tree.com Inc. (TREE) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $10.2 million.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.70 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.

The mortgage lending service provider posted revenue of $307.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $278.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Tree.com said it expects revenue in the range of $280 million to $290 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TREE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TREE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.