Travere: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $25.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of 28 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 31 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $164.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $103.4 million.

