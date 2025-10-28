Travelzoo: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Travelzoo (TZOO) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $151,000. On a per-share…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Travelzoo (TZOO) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $151,000.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 1 cent.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The global media commerce company posted revenue of $22.2 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.9 million.

