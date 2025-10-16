Travelers: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The Travelers Cos. (TRV) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $1.89 billion.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The Travelers Cos. (TRV) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $1.89 billion.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $8.24. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $8.14 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.01 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $12.47 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $12.44 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.35 billion.

