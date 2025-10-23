TransUnion: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — TransUnion (TRU) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $96.6 million. The Chicago-based company said…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — TransUnion (TRU) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $96.6 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.10 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The credit reporting company posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.13 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, TransUnion expects its per-share earnings to range from 97 cents to $1.02.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

TransUnion expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.19 to $4.25 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.54 billion.

