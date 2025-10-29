TransMedics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $24.3…

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $24.3 million.

The Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 66 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $143.8 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $144.9 million.

