Tradeweb: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $185.6 million.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of 86 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 87 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The electronic marketplaces operator posted revenue of $508.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $508.6 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $503.3 million.

