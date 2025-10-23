Tractor Supply: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $259.3…

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $259.3 million.

The Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 49 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The retailer for farmers and ranchers posted revenue of $3.72 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

Tractor Supply expects full-year earnings to be $2.06 to $2.13 per share.

