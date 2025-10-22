TowneBank: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — TowneBank (TOWN) on Wednesday reported net income of $39 million in its…

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — TowneBank (TOWN) on Wednesday reported net income of $39 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Portsmouth, Virginia, said it had earnings of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to 83 cents per share.

The community bank posted revenue of $287.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $216.7 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TOWN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TOWN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.