Timken: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (AP) — NORTH CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Timken Co. (TKR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of…

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (AP) — NORTH CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Timken Co. (TKR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $69.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the North Canton, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 99 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.37 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The maker of bearings and power transmissions posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.12 billion.

Timken expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.20 to $5.30 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TKR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TKR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.