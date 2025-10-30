Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Altavista 63, William Campbell 0 Armstrong 47, Hanover 16 Bayside 45, Ocean Lakes 20 Bethel 55, Menchville 6…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Altavista 63, William Campbell 0

Armstrong 47, Hanover 16

Bayside 45, Ocean Lakes 20

Bethel 55, Menchville 6

Bland County 52, Twin Valley 50

Broad Run 35, Park View-Sterling 0

Brunswick Academy 43, Broadwater Academy 0

Caroline 54, King George 14

Carroll County 56, Martinsville 21

Centreville 49, South Lakes 35

Dinwiddie 19, Prince George 0

Edison 13, John R. Lewis 0

Frank Cox 48, Princess Anne 6

Graham 59, Tazewell 0

Hayfield 44, Justice 7

Heritage 45, Rock Ridge 0

Hermitage 48, Douglas Freeman 24

Herndon 42, Wakefield 22

Hickory 48, Grassfield 14

James Madison 47, Oakton 12

Jefferson, W.Va. 24, John Champe 22

John Battle 19, Lee High 13

Kempsville 42, Kellam 10

King’s Fork High School 21, Indian River 14

Landstown 69, First Colonial 14

Langley 28, George C. Marshall 10

Lightridge 21, Riverside 0

Loudoun County 21, Woodgrove 20

Meadowbrook 32, Colonial Heights 8

Mount Vernon 41, Falls Church 21

Nansemond-Suffolk 27, St. Annes-Belfield 22

Norfolk Academy 48, Catholic 6

Oscar Smith 61, Great Bridge 38

Poquoson 42, Bruton 7

Potomac Falls 27, Briar Woods 17

Randolph-Henry 50, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 6

Richlands 36, Marion 0

Rural Retreat 12, Holston 7

Salem-Va. Beach 29, Tallwood 0

Sherando 55, Fauquier 7

Southampton 56, Windsor 21

Southampton Academy 54, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 0

TJHS 24, Mills Godwin 17

Twin Springs 48, Thomas Walker 12

Varina 21, Highland Springs 3

Western Branch 14, Deep Creek 7

Westfield 30, Chantilly 14

York 42, Jamestown 21

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

