Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Altavista 63, William Campbell 0
Armstrong 47, Hanover 16
Bayside 45, Ocean Lakes 20
Bethel 55, Menchville 6
Bland County 52, Twin Valley 50
Broad Run 35, Park View-Sterling 0
Brunswick Academy 43, Broadwater Academy 0
Caroline 54, King George 14
Carroll County 56, Martinsville 21
Centreville 49, South Lakes 35
Dinwiddie 19, Prince George 0
Edison 13, John R. Lewis 0
Frank Cox 48, Princess Anne 6
Graham 59, Tazewell 0
Hayfield 44, Justice 7
Heritage 45, Rock Ridge 0
Hermitage 48, Douglas Freeman 24
Herndon 42, Wakefield 22
Hickory 48, Grassfield 14
James Madison 47, Oakton 12
Jefferson, W.Va. 24, John Champe 22
John Battle 19, Lee High 13
Kempsville 42, Kellam 10
King’s Fork High School 21, Indian River 14
Landstown 69, First Colonial 14
Langley 28, George C. Marshall 10
Lightridge 21, Riverside 0
Loudoun County 21, Woodgrove 20
Meadowbrook 32, Colonial Heights 8
Mount Vernon 41, Falls Church 21
Nansemond-Suffolk 27, St. Annes-Belfield 22
Norfolk Academy 48, Catholic 6
Oscar Smith 61, Great Bridge 38
Poquoson 42, Bruton 7
Potomac Falls 27, Briar Woods 17
Randolph-Henry 50, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 6
Richlands 36, Marion 0
Rural Retreat 12, Holston 7
Salem-Va. Beach 29, Tallwood 0
Sherando 55, Fauquier 7
Southampton 56, Windsor 21
Southampton Academy 54, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 0
TJHS 24, Mills Godwin 17
Twin Springs 48, Thomas Walker 12
Varina 21, Highland Springs 3
Western Branch 14, Deep Creek 7
Westfield 30, Chantilly 14
York 42, Jamestown 21
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.