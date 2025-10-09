Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Catholic 27, Hampton Roads 0 Hermitage 69, J.R. Tucker 6 John Champe 41, Riverside 0 Phoebus 34, Bethel…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Catholic 27, Hampton Roads 0

Hermitage 69, J.R. Tucker 6

John Champe 41, Riverside 0

Phoebus 34, Bethel 21

Quantico 30, Massanutten Military 14

Rappahannock 21, Northumberland 20

Southampton 49, Brunswick 14

St. Albans, D.C. 42, Episcopal 35

Union 42, Ridgeview 21

Va. Episcopal 9, Roanoke Catholic 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

