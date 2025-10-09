Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Catholic 27, Hampton Roads 0
Hermitage 69, J.R. Tucker 6
John Champe 41, Riverside 0
Phoebus 34, Bethel 21
Quantico 30, Massanutten Military 14
Rappahannock 21, Northumberland 20
Southampton 49, Brunswick 14
St. Albans, D.C. 42, Episcopal 35
Union 42, Ridgeview 21
Va. Episcopal 9, Roanoke Catholic 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
