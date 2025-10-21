These Mortgage Lenders Let You ‘Buy Now, Refi Later’ for Reduced Fees

Today’s homebuyers are left with a difficult choice: Buy a home at today’s mortgage rates, or wait to see if…

Today’s homebuyers are left with a difficult choice: Buy a home at today’s mortgage rates, or wait to see if rates will fall. To address this concern, some mortgage lenders have introduced a workaround by letting homebuyers borrow a mortgage now and refinance it when rates drop for reduced fees.

Lenders “don’t know when rates are going to go up or down, so you’re matching financing and the home that you want to get your family in and live in,” says Bill Banfield, chief business officer at Rocket Companies, parent company of the lender Rocket Mortgage.

In fact, three-quarters of Americans who bought a home in the past year plan on refinancing to a lower mortgage rate in the future, according to a September 2025 U.S. News survey. But there are a few things you should consider before buying now and refinancing later.

Here’s what those promotions mean when you look at the fine print and what you should know about the promise of buy now, refi later.

A Closer Look at Buy Now, Refi Later Promotions

One of the drawbacks of buying now and refinancing later is that it costs money to refinance a mortgage. Closing costs on a mortgage refi usually amount to between 2% and 6% of the loan amount and can include application fees, appraisal fees and title services.

To sweeten the deal, some lenders are offering closing cost credits on future refinances to cover lender fees and other up-front expenses, although refinancing still isn’t free. Here are just a few current lender promotions that let you buy now and refi later for a reduced cost:

— CrossCountry Mortgage. If you buy a home using a loan from Cross Country Mortgage through the end of 2025, you may be eligible for a $1,500 lender credit if you refinance by Sept. 30, 2026. However, you must make six full payments on the mortgage before you refinance.

— Pennymac. Likewise, Pennymac is also offering a credit toward future refinancing for those who take out a home purchase loan on or before Dec. 31, 2025. Pennymac’s credit of $2,000 can be applied to closing costs for a mortgage refinance within three years of the original loan’s funding date.

— Lower. Lower Mortgage is offering “free refi for life” to applicants who borrow their first-lien mortgage loan or have closed on their first-lien refinance transaction on or after Dec. 1, 2018 with Lower. The lender will waive lending fees on any future refinances, which it claims could save $1,500 or more. This promotion can be used multiple times, with at least six months of payments between each subsequent application.

As long as you can adhere to the fine print, these offers may be worth considering. But keep in mind that you aren’t obligated to refinance through your original lender. In fact, you may be missing out on a better deal if you don’t do your due diligence and shop around for mortgage refinance rates.

Tips for Buying Now and Refinancing Later

Even though mortgage rates are higher than they were in 2020 and 2021, homebuying conditions are much more balanced today. Back then, hordes of buyers were lured into the market by record-low interest rates, which meant that competition was high. While it may not be a buyer’s market in all locations, it’s not a full-blown seller’s market, either.

“We’re starting to see inventory go up and I don’t have a crystal ball to know what’s going on with home prices, but if you find a home that you really like, it probably makes sense to pull the trigger and buy the home,” Banfield says.

If you’re planning to buy a home now with the expectation of refinancing later, these tips can help you transact smoothly.

Calculate Your Break-Even Point

To determine if refinancing is worthwhile, calculate your break-even point, which is the number of payments it will take for the monthly savings to offset the up-front cost to refinance.

For a rough estimate, divide the up-front refinancing costs by your expected monthly savings through a lower rate. For example, if the closing costs are $4,000 and you expect to save $125 per month, it would take 32 months — or close to three years — for refinancing to pay off.

Of course, this calculation doesn’t account for factors like mortgage amortization, how long you plan on living in the home or the potential savings you could realize in total by refinancing to a shorter repayment term. But it can at least give you an idea of whether waiting to refinance is a good idea.

Still Shop Around With Multiple Lenders

Even if you’re able to take advantage of reduced mortgage refinancing fees from a buy now, refi later promotion, you should still see what kinds of rates are out there. The lender you bought your home with may offer a credit but it may not offer the lowest rate for your financial situation.

Some lenders may charge lower rates in exchange for higher up-front fees, or higher rates for lower up-front fees. Think about the best possible outcome for you, whether that’s the most savings in the long run, the least amount of money at the closing table or simply the lowest mortgage rate you can muster.

Finally, to truly compare mortgage lenders based on cost, look at the annual percentage rate, which includes the interest rate as well as any fees. You can find the loan’s APR on page three of your loan estimate. Within that document, you’ll also find financing costs to compare, including estimated closing costs, application fees and lender credits. Check out this sample loan estimate from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to get a better idea of what to expect.

Compare Not Just Lenders, But Loan Types

Depending on your financial situation, you might be able to land a lower mortgage rate with a government-backed loan versus a conventional loan, or vice versa. Some types of mortgages allow for a streamline refinance, which, as the name suggests, allows you to refinance your mortgage with less hassle.

But there’s no one-size-fits-all mortgage for every borrower. Banfield says that when it comes to finding the best mortgage for you, “it starts with a good loan officer who will be able to show you side by side what all the different options are and cut through the process and make it simple.”

