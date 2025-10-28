Sunburn Remedies: Best Home Treatments & When to See a Doctor

Spending time outside — even just a little — can often lead to sunburn if your skin is unprotected. And…

Spending time outside — even just a little — can often lead to sunburn if your skin is unprotected. And sunburns can happen at any time of the year, not just summer.

In fact, a 2024 American Academy of Dermatology survey revealed that nearly one in five adults are not aware that you can get sunburned during the winter, and even fewer protect themselves from the sun before common outdoor activities in cold weather.

The resulting pain and discomfort may send you scrambling to find out how to get rid of sunburn fast, rummaging around your house for anything that might work as a remedy.

Maybe you’ve heard claims that milk, essential oils, non-fat Greek yogurt, cucumber, honey or green tea can function as a sunburn treatment. But most home remedies aren’t well-studied for sunburn, and the moment you realize your skin is red and inflamed is hardly the time to experiment.

Instead, stick to tried-and-true approaches that doctors recommend and try to assess the damage you’ve suffered before applying anything to your skin.

Types of Sunburn

The most common types of sunburns are first- or second-degree burns caused by overexposure to ultraviolet radiation from the sun or an artificial source, such as a tanning bed.

A first-degree sunburn damages the top or superficial layer of skin, known as the epidermis.

Symptoms of a sunburn include:

— Pain

— Tightness

— Inflammation

— Redness (depending on your skin tone)

— Skin that’s hot to the touch

— Fever

— Headache

— Fatigue

— Nausea

A second-degree sunburn damages the epidermis as well as part of the second, deeper layer of skin, called the dermis. Symptoms are similar to those of a first-degree sunburn and can include a few others.

Two main indicators of a second-degree burn are blistering and peeling of the top layer of skin.

“When you lose the top layer of skin, you lose your antimicrobial skin defense and become vulnerable to infection, so you need to be evaluated by a physician,” says Dr. David Smith, director of the Burn Center at Tampa General Hospital and chair of the Plastic Surgery Department at the University of South Florida.

Home Remedies for Sunburn

If your sunburn doesn’t include broken blisters or skin that sloughs off easily, it should be okay to try a home remedy for sunburn. The initial goal is to reduce pain and inflammation.

Doctors recommend the following:

— Cool compresses. Place a cool, damp washcloth on the sunburned skin to ease discomfort. “A cool compress diffuses superficial heat that someone is experiencing. It also helps lessen the initial inflammatory response, but only in the first few hours after a burn. And colder isn’t better. If you put something cold on your skin, it could cause more damage,” says Dr. Jake Laun, a plastic surgeon at the Burn Center at Tampa General Hospital and an assistant professor of plastic surgery at the University of South Florida.

— Frequent cool baths or showers. A cool bath or shower has the same effect as a cool compress. When you get out of the tub or shower, gently pat your skin dry with a towel and then apply a thick moisturizer to help trap water in the skin. “Use ceramide-containing skin creams,” recommends Dr. Angela Casey, a dermatologist and Mohs micrographic skin cancer surgeon based in Westerville, Ohio. “They help restore fats that contribute to the skin barrier.” Avoid oil-based products like petroleum jelly, which can block pores and raise the risk of infection

— An oatmeal bath. Colloidal oatmeal is a type of ground, processed whole grain oats you can find at a pharmacy. It may have anti-inflammatory or antioxidant properties. Adding a packet of colloidal oatmeal to a cool bath may help soothe sunburned skin.

— Aloe vera gel. This gel comes from the leaves of the aloe vera plant and has natural healing, anti-inflammatory, antiviral and antibacterial properties. It’s often recommended to treat burns, wounds and skin irritation. You can use the gel that comes directly from an aloe plant or buy aloe-based gel or lotion products.

What else will help? Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated. When the skin is burned, it loses water and hydration more rapidly and can lead to dehydration. And consider using certain over-the-counter medications, as long as your doctor says it’s okay.

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen will help with pain and inflammation. If NSAIDs are not recommended due to any underlying medical condition, most people can safely take acetaminophen.

Topical steroids such as cortisone creams are commonly used as a sunburn remedy. Health care professionals disagree whether topical steroids are effective for sunburn, but they may help if you’re experiencing that annoying sunburn itch. Use of an over-the-counter antihistamine also can help with inflammation and itching.

Healing Sunburned Skin Fast

In most cases, your skin can heal itself from a sunburn over several days. However, the length of time a sunburn lasts depends on the severity.

Blisters usually heal within seven to 10 days. If a blister ruptures, it’s important to clean the site with soap and water and cover it with a dressing. Don’t pop any blisters, as they’re actually part of the skin’s healing process.

“If it’s not severe, sunburn resolves on its own within a few days with appropriate treatment,” says Dr. Sabrina Barata, a primary care physician with UCLA Health in Los Angeles. “Redness of the exposed area usually gets better within three to seven days.”

After that, your body may shed damaged skin cells.

“When the redness and swelling start to subside, the skin that had been inflamed has to go somewhere, and it will start to shed or peel,” says Dr. Erum Ilyas, a dermatologist based outside of Philadelphia.

During this time, be sure to continue moisturizing your skin every day, as this will help you maintain your skin barrier throughout the year.

When to Seek Medical Help for a Sunburn

Although most sunburns can be treated at home, there are some signs that you should seek medical help, such as:

— A fever or chills

— Large blisters anywhere on the body or blisters on your face, hands or genitals

— Pain that gets worse even after in-home care

— Severe swelling

A second-degree sunburn could lead to other health problems, including:

— Dehydration

— Heat exhaustion

— Heat stroke

— Infection

— Sun poisoning

That’s why it’s important to treat a sunburn properly at home but seek medical help if the symptoms get worse.

Preventing Sunburns

Finally, avoid sun exposure while your skin is healing from sunburn. Once it’s better, make sure you follow the rules to protect your skin:

— Avoid direct sun exposure, especially during the peak hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

— Stay in the shade when possible.

— Wear sunblock. “Use a broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protective sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher,” Casey says. “Reapply sunscreen every two hours when outdoors.” Make sure to apply your sunblock 15 to 30 minutes before you’ll be outdoors.

— Wear sunglasses that block UV rays to prevent sun damage to your eyes. Use them even on cloudy days. While there isn’t skin on your eyes, they can still be damaged by the sun.

— Wear sun-protective clothing and hats. “Much like sunglasses, clothing that is not labeled as sun-protective may be giving you a false sense of security,” Ilyas says. “I have a patient who saw me after returning from a vacation. He had applied sunblock all over except where his swim trunks were. This is awful, but the only place he burned was under his swim trunks.”

— Avoid tanning beds.

— Get your skin checked by a health care professional regularly. “See your primary care physician or dermatologist for annual skin cancer screenings,” Barata says. “It’s important to remain vigilant with UV protection due to the increased risk of skin cancer, regardless of your age or skin type.” You can also regularly check your skin for new spots or changes and follow up as needed for an exam; the American Academy of Dermatology has guidance on how to perform a skin self-exam.

